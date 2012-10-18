SOFIA Oct 18 The Bulgarian government will
start the sale of 33 percent stakes in two domestic power
distribution companies controlled by Czech power utility CEZ
on Oct. 29, the privatisation agency said on
Thursday.
The sale will help the European Union's poorest member
provide much needed funds to back its plans to increase state
pensions next year.
It hopes to raise over 100 million levs ($67.1 million) from
the sale, which will be carried out on the Sofia bourse, an
official familiar with the process said.
The Balkan country will offer 63,624 shares of CEZ Power
Distribution Bulgaria and 1,650 shares of CEZ Electro Bulgaria,
the agency said in a statement.
CEZ's Bulgarian companies supply electricity to over 1.9
million clients in Sofia and northwestern Bulgaria, and their
combined assets amounted to 938 million levs at the end of 2011.
Earlier this month, Bulgaria sold 33 percent stakes in two
other power distribution companies owned by Czech power firm
Energo Pro in a public share offering on the Sofia bourse to
raise 67.6 million levs, and the majority owner bought the bulk.
Officials at CEZ's Bulgarian units declined to say whether
CEZ would participate as a potential buyer in the pending sale.
Last December, the Balkan state also sold its 33 percent
stakes in Austrian power utility EVN's two Bulgarian
units for a total of 93 million levs.
($1 = 1.4906 Bulgarian levs)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Jane Baird)