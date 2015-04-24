SOFIA, April 24 The Bulgarian central bank said it will challenge a court decision setting the date of insolvency of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) which could be important to recovering assets.

Corpbank collapsed in June, after a bank run triggering the biggest banking crisis in the Bulgaria since the 1990s. An independent audit of its books showed serious failings in the way it was run that prompted central bank administrators at the lender to write off two thirds of its assets.

The Balkan country is preparing to collect the bank's assets and pay back its creditors. The state is Corpbank's biggest creditor as it paid more than 3.5 billion levs ($1.9 billion) of guaranteed deposits to the lender's clients.

The date of insolvency is important because of deals that were done after June and which allowed creditors to recover some of their money when large unsecured depositors sold their deposits to them at a discount. Those deals could have hurt the rights of creditors that will be first in line in bankruptcy proceedings.

A Bulgarian court declared Corpbank bankrupt earlier this week and said the lender was insolvent since Nov. 6, when the central bank revoked its licence.

The central bank however said the insolvency of the bank became obvious with the financial reports of the lender at the end of September.

"The central bank position is that the initial date of the insolvency should be set as of Sept. 30, when Corporate Commercial Bank reported negative own capital and negative capital adequacy," the bank said in a statement.

The central bank's receivers have said that they approved deals worth over 850 million levs since they took control of the lender in June, and over 80 percent of the requests for such approvals were made in October and early November.

Parliament has passed law changes to help the receivers undo such deals, but legal advisors say the chances of success are much bigger if they took place after the date of the insolvency. ($1 = 1.8062 leva) (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)