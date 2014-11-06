BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
(Corrects alert to say central bank revokes Corpbank permission to add capital, not revokes license)
SOFIA Nov 6 Bulgaria's central bank revoked a permit that had allowed crisis-hit lender Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) to add 35 million euros to its equity, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The central bank is expected to make a decision within days on whether to revoke the operational license of Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender, which has been shut since June after an audit found it had to write off two-thirds of its assets. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Susan Thomas)
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge