SOFIA, July 3 A Bulgarian court of appeals ruled
on Friday that the initial date of insolvency for Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank) was June 20 last year,
increasing the chances of the bank's receivers to recover more
of its assets.
The central bank closed Corpbank's operations and took
control over the Balkan country's fourth-largest lender on June
20, 2014 after a bank run triggered the biggest banking crisis
in the country since the 1990s.
A court declared Corpbank bankrupt in April, setting the
date of its insolvency at Nov. 6, when the central bank revoked
the bank's licence. That date was contested by the central bank,
prosecutors and other parties.
The date of insolvency is important because of deals that
were done concerning the bank after June that allowed creditors
to recover some of their money when large unsecured depositors
sold their deposits to them at a discount. Those deals could
have hurt the rights of creditors that will be first in line to
recoup their money in the bankruptcy proceedings.
