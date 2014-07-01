Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
VIENNA, July 1 The Bulgarian banking system is basically sound despite a run on two banks, an official from the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
"These bank runs were triggered by text messages and were not related to underlying problems of the banking system, which is well capitalised and liquid. There has also been a loan from the European Union." Bas Bakker, the IMF mission chief to Austria, told reporters at a news conference on the IMF's annual review of the Austrian economy.
Jitters about the health of some Bulgarian banks have eased after they caused a run on a major Bulgarian lender last week, the central bank there had said on Monday, adding that the Balkan state's banking system was functioning normally. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Stonestreet)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.