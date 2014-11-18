SOFIA Nov 18 Bulgaria wants to raise about 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in bridge financing from foreign banks by the end of the year, to be refinanced by global bonds in 2015, three sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.

The Balkan country, one of EU's least indebted members, needs to raise 4.5 billion levs ($2.9 billion) in 2014 to plug its budget gap and prop up the banking system after the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank.

Foreign banks including Citigroup and Unicredit , Societe Generale, Deutsche Bank and HSBC have shown interest in providing bridge financing, the sources told Reuters.

Other potential bidders for the loan, which should be agreed in the next two to three weeks, include Intesa Sanpaolo , BNP Paribas, KBC and Raiffeisen , two of the sources said.

A third source also said JP Morgan and Bank of America could take part, adding that the finance ministry is likely to name the banks later this week.

"The bridge financing amount is a serious sum for commercial banks, so it will be a syndicated effort by four or five banks," one industry source said, declining to be identified.

"The loan is necessary, as there is not enough time to tap global markets this year, but the finance ministry will probably have to do that in the first half of next year," the source said.

The government plans to raise another 2 billion levs on the local market.

Bulgaria needs to lend its Deposit Insurance Fund some 2 billion levs to cover guaranteed deposits at Corpbank.

Another 1 billion levs will be used to refinance government support to First Investment Bank, the third biggest lender, which was caught up in the panic.

Bulgaria's new government needs parliament's approval to raise the deficit target to 3.7 percent and raise new debt. Parliament is expected to take an initial vote on later on Tuesday.

"We will ask the parliament to allow us to hold talks and arrange the raising of new debt so that we can act swiftly once the amendments of the 2014 budget are finally approved", the finance ministry spokeswoman told Reuters. (Editing by Matthias Williams/Ruth Pitchford)