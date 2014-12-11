SOFIA Dec 11 Bulgaria has signed a 1.5 billion euro ($1.87 billion) six-month syndicated loan with international and local banks, providing it with bridging finance before a planned sale of foreign bonds next year.

Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov told parliament's budget and finance committee that the loan arranged by Citi, HSBC and local units of Societe Generale and Unicredit will pay an interest rate of 90 basis points over Euribor. The price of the financing was in line with expectations and the size slightly bigger.

Bulgaria's parliament has given initial consent to plans to raise an extra 4.5 billion levs ($2.9 billion) to plug a 2014 budget gap and prop up the banking system after the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank.

The Black Sea state needs to lend its Deposit Insurance Fund some 2 billion levs to cover guaranteed deposits at Corpbank.

Another 1 billion levs will be used to refinance state support to First Investment Bank (Fibank), the third biggest lender, which was caught up in the panic in June.

"The short-term financing will be repaid by bond sales on international markets in 2015," Goranov said.

He said some 19 banks have expressed interest in providing the funds, which Bulgaria will refinance by issuing global bonds next year.

New borrowing will bring Bulgaria's public debt to 28.4 percent of economic output this year, up from 18 percent in 2013, but it will remain the European Union's least indebted state.

On Monday, the Bulgarian parliament approved at first reading the 2015 state budget, which envisages cutting the deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product. ($1 = 0.8025 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Catherine Evans)