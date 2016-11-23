SOFIA Nov 23 Bulgarian prosecutors charged
outgoing Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev on Wednesday over an
agreement with NATO ally Poland for repairs of its Soviet-era
MiG-29 fighter jets.
The charges allege that Poland may not be able to repair the
jets, a situation that would threaten Bulgaria's air defences.
Last year, Sofia decided to turn to Poland to servicing the
jets as part of a push by Bulgaria, Moscow's most loyal ally
during the Cold War, to reduce its reliance on Russia.
The Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG - the maker of the
fighter jets - said the jets could not be repaired in Poland
because Warsaw did not have the right to provide spare parts for
the aircraft to third countries.
Under the agreement, Bulgaria gets two jet engines on loan
from Poland for two years, and Warsaw will repair the engines of
six MiG-29 jets for an estimated 6.14 million euros.
