SOFIA Oct 7 The Bulgarian government gave the green light on Wednesday to plans for NATO ally Poland to repair its ageing Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, part of a push by the Balkan country to reduce its reliance on Russia.

Bulgaria, Moscow's most loyal ally during the Cold War, had a contract with Russia to maintain the jets, but that expired in September and Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said Poland could now repair the jets at a lower cost.

Turning to Poland for servicing the jets marks another step by Bulgaria to gradually switch to non-Russian supplies, a trend that has accelerated since the European Union - to which Bulgaria belongs - and the United States imposed sanctions on Moscow over its role in the Ukraine crisis.

"The defence ministry carried out a study within the EU and NATO on integrated logistical support for MiG-29s," the ministry said. "It found that Poland is the only country in the designated circle with the ability to maintain and repair the MiG-29s."

The deal must still be ratified by parliament, where Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's centre-right coalition has a majority.

Under the new deal, Poland will lend Bulgaria two jet engines for two years and repair the engines of six MiG-29 jets for an estimated 6.14 million euros ($6.91 million).

Nenchev had argued that sending the engines to Moscow could pose a risk for Bulgaria as the European Union might impose sanctions on the maker of the jets, the Russian Aircraft Corporation (RSK) MiG, as the United States had already done.

Last month RSK MiG said in a letter to the Bulgarian parliament that the fighter jets could not be repaired in Poland since Warsaw did not have the right to provide spare parts of the aircraft to third countries.

However, Nenchev said Poland had provided guarantees for the much needed repairs.

Each NATO member needs to have at its disposal at least one combat squadron of 12 aircraft. Bulgaria, which joined NATO in 2004, currently has just four operational MiG-29s.

Relations between Russia and the West are at their chilliest since the end of the Cold War following Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and its support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. Russia's air strikes against foes of President Bashar al Assad in Syria have further strained ties. ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov and Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Gareth Jones)