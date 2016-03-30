SOFIA, March 30 Bulgaria's government approved
on Wednesday a long-delayed project to buy up to 19 fighter
jets, which will help to revamp its air force, improve its
compliance with NATO standards and reduce its reliance on
Russian-made aircraft.
Bulgaria will open a tender for the jets after parliament
gives final approval for the deal, estimated to be worth 800
million to 900 million levs ($464 million to $522 million). It
has yet to decide whether to seek new or second-hand planes,
Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said.
"We intend to buy a whole squadron - between 12 and 19
fighter jets," Nenchev told reporters after the government's nod
on the plan.
The ministry has said it has been looking into buying either
second-hand U.S. F-16s, new jets from Sweden's Gripen,
produced by SAAB or the Eurofighter Typhoon.
Bulgaria, a member of both NATO and the European Union, aims
to replace its aging Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighters with new
aircraft in an effort to decrease its reliance on Russia. It has
signed a deal with NATO ally Poland for repairs and hopes to
have 12 of the new jets fully operational in several months.
A final decision on the purchase has been expected for
years. Several successive cash-strapped governments have failed
to set money aside.
The government also approved investment projects, which
concern the extension of the lifespan of the MiG-29s and the
acquisition of new multi-functional module patrol ship.
($1 = 1.7263 leva)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Larry King)