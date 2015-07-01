SOFIA, July 1 Bulgaria said on Wednesday it was looking to buy military jets to revamp its fleet, amid high tensions between NATO and Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

The government was considering approaching Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece and other countries that either made or owned aircraft, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev told reporters.

Bulgaria, and other ex-communist countries that are now inside NATO and the European Union, have been rattled by Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Bulgaria, a close ally of Moscow in communist times, joined NATO in 2004 and still needs to bring its aircraft up to the alliance's standards.

Nenchev said Bulgaria was on the verge of signing an agreement with Poland to repair its current aging fleet of Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets.

"I guess that we'll sign an agreement this month or next month at the latest. We'll get two or four repaired engines. Then we'll assign the repair of 10 or 12 engines," he added.

He did not mention the Ukraine crisis or say when Bulgaria might want to buy the aircraft. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)