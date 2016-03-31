SOFIA, March 31 Bulgaria's navy is preparing to
acquire two fully equipped multi-functional ships by 2022 in a
deal estimated to cost about 820 million levs ($477.80 million),
Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said on Thursday.
The Balkan country's government approved on Wednesday plans
to buy new military equipment to improve its compliance with
NATO standards and cut its reliance on Russian-made
machinery.
"The Bulgarian Naval Forces will have two fully operational
patrol ships within three and a half to six years," Nenchev said
during a visit to the Black Sea city of Varna.
Nenchev said the cost for the two ships, which could be used
for the defence of other vessels, oil platforms and convoys and
have a helicopter on board, could be cut by about 30 percent if
built in shipyards in Bulgaria.
In the early 2000s Sofia planned to buy four new corvette
ships for its navy, but scrapped the plan due to financial
constraints and instead bought two second-hand frigates from
Belgium.
Bulgaria, which in the Cold War era was part of the
Moscow-led Warsaw Pact, joined NATO in 2004.
($1 = 1.7162 leva)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Gareth Jones)