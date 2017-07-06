SOFIA, July 6 Bulgaria has again postponed talks
to buy eight new Swedish-made Gripen warplanes to replace its
ageing Soviet-designed MiG-29s, its defence minister said on
Thursday.
The question of which warplanes Bulgaria should buy has been
bounced around successive governments for more than a decade as
it seeks to modernise its fleet and improve its compliance with
NATO standards. Bulgaria joined the alliance in 2004.
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov signalled last month that the
talks would soon begin despite his criticism of Bulgaria's
previous interim government for announcing them.
Borissov has said the interim government exceeded its
mandate and should not have made the call on a deal worth an
estimated 1.5 billion levs ($858 million).
Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov said the
centre-right government would now only make a decision on
starting the talks after a parliamentary commission concludes
its investigation into the action of the interim administration.
"There will be no negotiations for (buying) new aircraft
until the parliamentary commission makes a statement," said
Karakachanov, who is also a deputy prime minister.
"Parliament stands above the government. If there are no
(other) recommendations, we will work on the current project."
The interim government ranked Sweden's offer as the most
favourable, followed by Italy's proposal for second-hand
Eurofighter Typhoons.
An offer by Portugal to sell secondhand U.S. F-16s
was not rated - a decision that prompted Borissov's ruling GERB
party to set up the commission which will also check whether
President Rumen Radev influenced the process.
Radev, who appointed the interim government after Borissov's
previous government resigned late last year, called the
commission "a tribunal for political influence" and stressed
that military experts had made the decision in favour of the
Gripen aircraft.
Bulgaria has said it wants to seal a deal by the end of 2017
to acquire eight new or secondhand fighter jets.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Gareth Jones)