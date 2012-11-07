Please note that all times indicated are GMT.

The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story on the event.

Reuters 3000 Xtra users please double click on for country speed guide.

------------------------------------------------------------

Date Indicator Period Previous indicator

------------------------------------------------------------

7 Nov Ind output Sept +2.0 y/y, +1.0 m/m (Aug)

7 Nov Ind sales Sept +1.7 y/y, -4.7 m/m (Aug)

13 Nov CPI Oct +4.9 y/y, +1.1 m/m (Sept)

15 Nov GDP Q3 +0.5 y/y, +0.2 q/q (Q2)

------------------------------------------------------------

FRIDAY, Nov 9 * - Bulgaria observes a day of mourning as it buries the countty's Orthodox Church Patriarch Maxim, who died aged 98. * SOFIA - State Bulgarian Energy Holding is expected to sign a new, 6-year gas supply deal with Russia's Gazprom and take a final investment decision for Russian-backed South Stream gas pipeline.

THURSDAY, Nov 15

SOFIA - The Statistics Office releases flash estimate for gross domestic product in the third quarter.

FRIDAY, Nov 30

SOFIA - Deadline expires for filing binding bids for arms maker VMZ Sopot.

MONDAY, Dec 24

- Christmas Eve. Public and market holiday.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY, Dec 25/26

- Christmas. Public and markey holiday.

MONDAY/TUESDAY, Dec 31/Jan 1

- New Year Eve. Public and market holidays.

SUNDAY, Jan 27

- Bulgaria will hold a referendum on whether to build a new nuclear plant

---------------------------------------------------------------

MONTHLY EVENTS

-- The Labour Ministry usually releases data on unemployment in the second week of the month.

-- The Central Bank usually issues a balance of payments report on or around the 15th every month.

-- The Central Bank issues foreign debt reports in the last week of every month.

-- The Finance Ministry releases monthly state budget data at the end of every month.