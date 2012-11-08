GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks move higher on Trump policy bets

------------------------------------------------------------
Date Indicator Period Previous indicator
------------------------------------------------------------
13 Nov CPI Oct +4.9 y/y, +1.1 m/m (Sept)
15 Nov GDP Q3 +0.5 y/y, +0.2 q/q (Q2)
------------------------------------------------------------
FRIDAY, Nov 9
- Bulgaria observes a day of mourning as it buries the country's Orthodox Church Patriarch Maxim, who died aged 98.
THURSDAY, Nov 15
SOFIA - The Statistics Office releases flash estimate for gross domestic product in the third quarter.
FRIDAY, Nov 30
SOFIA - Deadline expires for filing binding bids for arms maker VMZ Sopot.
MONDAY, Dec 24
- Christmas Eve. Public and market holiday.
TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY, Dec 25/26
- Christmas. Public and markey holiday.
MONDAY/TUESDAY, Dec 31/Jan 1
- New Year Eve. Public and market holidays.
SUNDAY, Jan 27
- Bulgaria will hold a referendum on whether to build a new nuclear plant
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY EVENTS
-- The Labour Ministry usually releases data on unemployment in the second week of the month.
-- The Central Bank usually issues a balance of payments report on or around the 15th every month.
-- The Central Bank issues foreign debt reports in the last week of every month.
-- The Finance Ministry releases monthly state budget data at the end of every month.
