Jan 11 Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba
is planning to set up a European logistics centre in Bulgaria,
Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
Representatives of Alibaba Group, GS-Solar Company and
GoldPoly Group met Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on
Wednesday to explore investment opportunities in the country,
the Chinese news agency reported, citing a government statement.
Solar module producer GS-Solar is also considering
establishing a plant for the production of solar panels, the
report added.
Alibaba was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander
Smith)