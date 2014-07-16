SOFIA, July 16 Bulgaria is considering how to
support bondholders of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank)
, Finance Minister Petar Chobanov told reporters on
Wednesday.
Chobanov had told Reuters earlier in July that the holders
of a dollar bond issued by Corpbank would be protected and not
required to contribute to a rescue of the troubled lender, which
was hit by a run on deposits in June.
But Chobanov's government has struggled to reach a consensus
with Bulgaria's main political parties on the terms of the
rescue of Corpbank, which requires a special law to be passed in
parliament.
"We are thinking about a solution to support the
bondholders," Chobanov said. "The cost compared to the risk
indicates that in the special law for the bank the bondholders
should be supported."
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)