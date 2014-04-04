BRIEF-Palestine's National bank board approves FY dividend
* Board approves cash dividend 5 percent of share nominal value for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2m3vKbn) Further company coverage:
SOFIA, April 4 Bulgaria's gross domestic product is expected to grow by 2.1 percent this year, against an original forecast of 1.8 percent, Finance Minister Petar Chobanov said on Friday.
"The economy will grow by 2.1 percent this year due to an improvement of the investment activity," Chobanov told a news conference. The 2014 budget deficit forecast will remain at 1.8 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Radu Marinas)
* Board approves cash dividend 5 percent of share nominal value for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2m3vKbn) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, March 16 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index closed at a 19-month high on Thursday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, as expected, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
March 16 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA: