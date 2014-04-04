SOFIA, April 4 Bulgaria's gross domestic product is expected to grow by 2.1 percent this year, against an original forecast of 1.8 percent, Finance Minister Petar Chobanov said on Friday.

"The economy will grow by 2.1 percent this year due to an improvement of the investment activity," Chobanov told a news conference. The 2014 budget deficit forecast will remain at 1.8 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Radu Marinas)