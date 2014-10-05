SOFIA Oct 5 Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party is set to win Sunday's general election but will fall short of a majority, exit polls indicated, meaning the east European country is likely to be heading for another coalition government.

The election was called after the collapse of the Socialist-led administration in July.

GERB had about 33 percent of votes, according to the pollsters Alpha Research and Gallup International, while their main Socialist opponents had about 16 percent. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)