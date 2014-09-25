SOFIA, Sept 25 The frontrunner in Bulgaria's October election said on Thursday he was ready to hold talks with other parties after the vote, including to discuss the prospect of forming a grand coalition to ensure political stability.

Boiko Borisov, the leader of the centre right GERB party, is tipped to win the Oct. 5 poll, but may fall short of a majority, which risks dragging the Balkan state into more political turmoil and hurting its growth prospects.

"A minority government, when stability is needed, is risky for the country," he told Reuters in an interview.

Bulgaria is facing its third election in two years, after the Socialist-led government, whose one year in office was overshadowed by massive anti-graft protests, floods and a banking crisis, resigned in July.

The country is currently run by an interim government.

In the wake of the country's worst financial crisis since the 1990s, Borisov said Bulgarian Central Bank Governor Ivan Iskrov should resign the day after the election.

He added that it was too early to decide whether to rescue Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), the country's fourth-largest lender, which has remained shut following a bank run in June, or to push it into insolvency. An audit into Corpbank's books is ongoing and should be ready by Oct 20. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams and Crispian Balmer)