UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SOFIA Oct 5 The fractured result of the Bulgarian election will make forming a government difficult, but the centre-right GERB party will hold internal discussions on Monday to decide on how to proceed, GERB's leader said on Sunday.
Exit polls on Sunday night showed the GERB party winning twice as many votes as its nearest opponent but still falling short of a majority. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts