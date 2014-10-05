SOFIA Oct 5 The fractured result of the Bulgarian election will make forming a government difficult, but the centre-right GERB party will hold internal discussions on Monday to decide on how to proceed, GERB's leader said on Sunday.

Exit polls on Sunday night showed the GERB party winning twice as many votes as its nearest opponent but still falling short of a majority. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)