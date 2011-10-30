* Exit polls put Rosen Plevneliev ahead
* Plevneliev win tightens PM Borisov's grip on power
* Would remove opposition from prominent position
* Official results expected on Monday
(Releads, adds GERB claiming victory, PM, Plevneliev quotes)
By Irina Ivanova and Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Oct 30 Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko
Borisov claimed victory on Sunday for his party's candidate,
Rosen Plevneliev in a presidential
run-off with 54 percent support which would tighten his grip on
power before a 2013 parliamentary election.
Alpha Research and Gallup International polls put Plevneliev
ahead of Socialist Ivailo Kalfin, with the margin indicating the
Socialists are recovering from a crushing defeat in 2009 and
will most likely be the main challenger for the ruling GERB
party in the next vote.
"We will take the confidence (we received) very responsibly
so that in two years' time to achieve the same results," Borisov
told a news conference.
After hearing the results earlier in the evening, visibly
excited, the newly-elected president shook hands and hugged
supporters amid victory chants in GEBR's election headquarters.
"From now on you can expect our claim for modern governance
and for speeding up Bulgaria's European development," Plevneliev
said after Borisov gave the floor "to the new president".
Plevneliev's winning the highly ceremonial presidential role
would remove the possibility of government-initiated legislation
or appointments being vetoed by Socialist President Georgi
Parvanov who has often criticised the cabinet.
"GERB's victory means stable governance," said independent
political analyst Rumiana Kolarova. "It is definitely good for
Bulgaria, because the cabinet will not be blocked."
Exit poll results also showed GERB won the mayoral posts in
major cities such as the Black Sea city of Varna, the central
city of Stara Zagora and the Danube town of Rousse among others.
Analysts say Borisov is unlikely to risk potentially
unpopular overhauls of healthcare and pensions but will keep
tight fiscal discipline to protect Bulgaria's financial
stability and will carry on with large-scale infrastructure
improvement.
He will also be keen to demonstrate Bulgaria's progress by
ensuring it joins the EU's passport-free Schengen zone, from
which it has been blocked due to corruption concerns, before the
2013 election.
GRAFT FIGHT
The campaign was blighted by rallies against the Roma
minority and corruption highlighting the cabinet's struggle to
address unemployment, graft and the fragile position of ethnic
minorities.
Former construction minister Plevneliev, 47, has pledged to
step up efforts to fight corruption in the public sector and to
work towards the approval of the bill authorising widespread
confiscation of illegally obtained assets.
Previously manager of a major building company, he has also
announced plans to set up councils to monitor economic policy,
as well as the much-needed structural reforms.
"Plevneliev has a clear idea of what to do and how to do
it," said teacher Yanka Georgieva, 49. "He's a successful
businessman, a successful politician and it's time to be a
successful president."
Turnout was about 40 percent at 1500 GMT, organisers said,
and official results from the second round in the presidential
race and the local elections held on Sunday are expected on
Monday.
(Additional reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Louise
Ireland)