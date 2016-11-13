* Polls show Socialist-backed Radev leads govt candidate
* Prime Minister Borisov vows to resign if Radev wins
* Radev's victory would herald closer ties with Russia
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Nov 13 Bulgarians are expected to elect a
Russia-friendly former air force commander as president in a
runoff election on Sunday, setting the stage for months of
political uncertainty.
A newcomer to politics, Rumen Radev's anti-migrant,
pro-Moscow message has struck a chord with Bulgarians
disheartened with European Union membership as the bloc battles
the rise of nationalist parties and Britain's decision to leave.
"Until recently I flew on a Soviet jet fighter. I have
graduated from a U.S. academy. But I am a Bulgarian general. My
cause is Bulgaria," Radev said ahead of Sunday's contest for the
largely ceremonial post that pits him against the ruling GERB
party's candidate, parliament speaker Tsetska Tsacheva.
The latest opinion polls showed 53-year-old Radev, who is
backed by the opposition Socialists, about 10 percentage points
ahead of Tsacheva, 58, after his unexpected victory in last
Sunday's first round ballot.
Radev has benefited from discontent with the centre-right
government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov over his perceived
failure to make significant progress in rooting out corruption,
as well as slow public sector reforms.
Borisov has vowed to step down if Radev wins on Sunday, a
move likely to swing the country back to political instability
and prompt snap polls probably in the spring, which could
further delay reforms and spook investors.
While most of the country's decisions lay with the
government, the president, who leads the armed forces, can sway
public opinion and has the power to send legislation back to
parliament.
RAMPANT GRAFT
Former air force commander Radev is not advocating NATO
member to abandon its Western alliances, mindful of the
financial impact of EU aid and the country's long history of
divided loyalties.
But he has called for an end to EU sanctions against Russia
and said Bulgaria should be pragmatic in its approach to any
international law violations by Moscow when it annexed Crimea.
"People are concerned about what his agenda really is as he
is sending contradictory messages. Radev is softer on Russia, at
least in part to meet the Russophile sentiment among some of the
electorate, but yet I think he is 100 percent pro-NATO," a
Western diplomat in Sofia told Reuters, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Many in the Balkan country are keen to see restored trade
with their former Soviet overload, hurt by economic problems and
sanctions, and protect vital tourism revenues.
Although Bulgaria's economy is expected to grow at a
relatively healthy rate of about 3.1-3.3 percent this year,
having shaken off recession in the wake of the global financial
crisis, it remains the EU's poorest member, with average wages
about 470 euros per month.
Rampant graft in public administration is seen as a key
factor slowing the small Black Sea state's progress in catching
up with its wealthier EU peers.
Opinion polls published on Thursday showed Radev winning
49.6-51 percent of the runoff vote for the largely ceremonial
post against parliament speaker Tsacheva's 39.1-40 percent day.
Because voting is compulsory in Bulgaria, voters can choose
neither candidate.
Voting starts at 7.00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and polls
close at 8.00 p.m.
