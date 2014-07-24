SOFIA, July 24 Bulgarian lawmakers voted to accept Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski's resignation on Thursday, paving the way for an interim government to take over in August and a snap election in early October.

In power for just over a year, Oresharski resigned on Wednesday after a poor showing by the ruling Socialist party in May's European elections. The poor result had also prompted the Socialists' junior coalition partner to withdraw its support.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by John Stonestreet)