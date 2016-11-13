Nov 13 Exit polls showed former air force commander Rumen Radev, 53, winning Sunday's Bulgarian presidential election by a wide margin. Here are some facts about Radev's life and career.

* Radev quit his post in the air force to run in the election as a Socialist Party candidate.

* At the time, he was embroiled in a feud with the defence minister of the centre-right government over the servicing of Bulgaria's ageing Soviet-era jet fighters and the country's participation in NATO joint air policing.

* Radev has said Bulgaria has lost a lot by making Russia an enemy, supports closer ties with Russia, and wants EU sanctions against Moscow lifted.

* Fluent in English, German and Russian, Radev pledges to keep the country within its EU and NATO alliances.

* He vowed not to let Bulgaria become a "migrant ghetto", and advocates a separate Bulgarian army operation at the border with Turkey in case of an escalation in migrant inflows.

* Radev is a fan of the novel "The Brothers Karamazov" by Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky and his recent reading list included Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt's "Ulysses from Baghdad", which tells the story of an Iraqi migrant.

* Radev supports soccer club CSKA Sofia. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Dale Hudson)