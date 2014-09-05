SOFIA, Sept 5 Bulgaria's Socialists, whose
government resigned in July after one year in office, pledged on
Friday to abolish the flat income tax rate and boost controls
over the banking system if they win an election in October.
The Socialists trail the centre-right GERB party ahead of
the October 5 vote, recent opinion polls showed, and their term
was overshadowed by anti-corruption protests, deadly floods and
a banking crisis.
Centre-right GERB, set to win the October poll, is unlikely
to obtain an outright majority, which may leave it struggling to
form a working government, political analysts say.
The Socialists pledged legal changes to increase the
responsibility of shareholders of commercial banks and to carry
out a review of the central bank's activities in the wake of the
worst banking crisis to hit the Balkan country since the 1990s.
In June, a bank run on deposits prompted the central bank to
seize control over Corporate Commercial Bank
(Coprbank), the fourth-largest lender, and shut down its
operations, leaving depositors with no access to their funds.
The crisis has raised concerns over the quality of the
central bank's supervision over the banking system. Political
leaders have called for the resignation of Governor Ivan Iskrov
- an issue that is likely to come up again once a new parliament
is formed after the vote.
News in June that the central bank deputy governor in charge
of banking supervision was being investigated for abuse of
office also stoked depositors' panic.
"We insist on a thorough review of the Bulgarian National
Bank, which needs to carry out its role to maintain the
stability of the banking system adequately and responsibly,"
said a manifesto document, published on the party's website.
The Socialists had supported the abolition of the flat
income tax of 10 percent - among the lowest in the European
Union - and introduce graded system before they took office in
May of 2013, but later dropped the idea.
The GERB party supports the flat tax, but is considering
allowing municipalities to increase it by up to 2 percentage
points and keep the proceeds.
The Socialists also pledged to push ahead with major
Russian-led projects like the South Stream gas pipeline and
restart the blocked project to build a new nuclear power plant
at Belene, for which Russia's Atomstroiexport was contracted.
The party, whose supporters are in favour of closer ties
with Russia, said it did not back the expansion of economic
sanctions over Moscow as a means to solve the Ukraine conflict.
On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that
Brussels was set to agree on new economic sanctions against
Russia but could suspend them if Moscow withdraws its troops
from Ukraine and observes a ceasefire.
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova, Editing by Matthias Williams
and Angus MacSwan)