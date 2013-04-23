SOFIA, April 23 Bulgaria's state energy holding
company BEH picked Citigroup to lead manage a 250 million
euro ($325.8 million) bond issue on international markets,
needed to refinance debt which matures in May.
The lead manager will also provide a six-month bridge
financing of 195 million euros to cover a loan from BNP Paribas
to one of BEH's subsidiaries which matures next month,
the company said.
The bond issue, which will cover the bridge financing, will
be for five or seven years, BEH has said.
Citigroup's offer was picked over competing bids by Goldman
Sachs, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and HSBC.
BEH, rated BB+ with a stable outlook by rating agency Fitch,
had given up plans to seek a new, 250 million euro loan and
opted for the bond issue.
The holding company, whose assets are valued at 12.8 billion
levs ($8.5 billion), owns all the major state energy companies
including electricity utility NEK, nuclear power plant operator
Kozloduy, the operator of the thermal plant Maritsa East Two and
natural gas providers Bulgargaz and Bulgartansgaz.
Mass protests against higher power prices, poverty and low
living standards toppled the centre-right government last month
and prosecutors have launched probes into irregularities in the
country's opaque energy sector, including into NEK and BEH.
($1 = 0.7674 euros)
($1 = 1.5009 Bulgarian levs)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Holmes)