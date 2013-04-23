SOFIA, April 23 Bulgaria's state energy holding company BEH picked Citigroup to lead manage a 250 million euro ($325.8 million) bond issue on international markets, needed to refinance debt which matures in May.

The lead manager will also provide a six-month bridge financing of 195 million euros to cover a loan from BNP Paribas to one of BEH's subsidiaries which matures next month, the company said.

The bond issue, which will cover the bridge financing, will be for five or seven years, BEH has said.

Citigroup's offer was picked over competing bids by Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and HSBC.

BEH, rated BB+ with a stable outlook by rating agency Fitch, had given up plans to seek a new, 250 million euro loan and opted for the bond issue.

The holding company, whose assets are valued at 12.8 billion levs ($8.5 billion), owns all the major state energy companies including electricity utility NEK, nuclear power plant operator Kozloduy, the operator of the thermal plant Maritsa East Two and natural gas providers Bulgargaz and Bulgartansgaz.

Mass protests against higher power prices, poverty and low living standards toppled the centre-right government last month and prosecutors have launched probes into irregularities in the country's opaque energy sector, including into NEK and BEH. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) ($1 = 1.5009 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Holmes)