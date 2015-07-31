* Energy regulator cut power prices for households by 0.11 pct

* Business to stage new protests in September

SOFIA, July 31 Bulgaria increased on Friday power prices for smaller industrial consumers, despite mass country-wide protests against the move.

Several hundred Bulgarian companies, supported by trade unions, staged rallies on Wednesday for a second time this month to protest against the increase..

The energy regulator, however, described its move as "inevitable" and an attempt to cut huge deficits in the inefficient sector. State power provider NEK had accumulated debts of 3.3 billion levs ($1.85 billion).

The Commission for Energy and Water Regulation (KEVR) also cut electricity prices for households by an average of 0.11 percent, saying the government had managed to find reserves to allow that.

A month ago, the energy regulator said the prices should go up by an average of 2 percent.

Electricity costs are a politically sensitive issue in the European Union's poorest country where power bills consume a large slice of household income, especially in winter.

KEVR set the "obligation to society" fee at 38 levs ($21.26) per MWh for both households and industrial consumers. The fee was just below 19 levs for industrial consumers so far.

"Business has no reason to resent it," KEVR's chairman Ivan Ivanov told reporters.

"Making the fee equal for both types of consumers is needed because, first, the law requires it to be the same for all end consumers and, second, because a huge deficit has been accumulated at NEK that we have to cut."

KEVR announced that large companies, which consume more than 30 GWh a year, will continue to pay a fee of just below 19 levs while industrial consumers, who use more than 10 GWh, will pay a fee of 27 levs.

Hours before the announcement, Kiril Domuschiev, the chairman of Bulgaria's employers association, said KEVR's decision to increase power prices will mean protests will continue in September and intensify in scale.

($1 = 1.7874 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by William Hardy)