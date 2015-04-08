(Fixes date in dateline)
SOFIA, April 8 U.S. power companies AES
and ContourGlobal signed deals on Wednesday to amend their
contracts with Bulgaria's public power provider NEK that will
lower the prices of electricity they produce in the Balkan
country.
Bulgaria has been struggling to keep politically sensitive
electricity costs at bay and cut the huge deficits in its
inefficient energy sector.
AES and ContourGlobal sell electricity to state-owned NEK
under 15-year contracts, and the energy minister said at a press
conference in Sofia that the new deals would slash capacity
payments, part of the overall price, by about 30 percent. Their
two coal-fired plants produce about 25 percent of the country's
power.
"The agreement is good for Bulgaria. It is a good
compromise," said Garry Levesley, ContourGlobal's executive vice
president.
