SOFIA, April 25 Bulgarian state energy holding
company BEH said it has signed a bridge loan agreement with
three international banks for up to 650 million euros to be
refinanced by a global bond issue within a year.
J.P. Morgan Securities, Bank of China and
Banca IMI, the investment arm of Intesa Saopaolo, will
provide the bridge loan in the coming days, BEH said.
BEH needs the proceeds to back a deal with U.S. firms AES
and ContourGlobal, under which the two thermal power
producers will lower the price at which they sell their output
to public power provider NEK, a unit of BEH.
A source, familiar with the arrangement, said J.P. Morgan
and Banca IMI would be lead managers of the pending bond, while
Bank of China will participate only in the bridge loan.
BEH has sought to raise the debt since May 2015 but the
process hit a snag after lenders demanded state guarantees.
Bulgaria's finance ministry has declined to extend such
guarantees before the huge deficits in the energy system are
properly addressed.
In September, credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded BEH's
long term rating to BB- with a negative outlook, predicting weak
credit ratios due to a widened tariff deficit at NEK.
