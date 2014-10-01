SOFIA Oct 1 Bulgaria hiked electricity prices
by nearly 10 percent on Wednesday in an effort to cut huge
deficits in the Balkan country's energy sector, triggering
protests in front of the state regulator's offices.
Hundreds of Bulgarians gathered outside the headquarters of
the energy regulator in central Sofia, hurling eggs at the
building and clashing with riot police.
Electricity costs are a politically sensitive issue in the
European Union's poorest country where power bills consume a
large slice of household income, especially in winter.
The previous Socialist-led government, which resigned in
July, cut power prices twice during some 14 months in office,
aiming to avert a repeat of street demonstrations against power
prices which had toppled the previous centre-right government.
Even before Wednesday's hikes came into force, protests had
flared in Sofia and in several other Bulgarian cities. The
increases, described by the regulator as "inevitable", follow a
recent announcement that state power provider NEK had
accumulated debts of 2.9 billion levs ($1.9 billion).
Last month, Interim Deputy Premier Ekaterina Zaharieva said
NEK was losing about 50 million levs a month, while giving
preferential treatment to firms with political connections.
Interim Energy Minister Vasil Shtonov said the power price
hikes will help inject more than 200 million levs into NEK.
Bulgaria is due to go to the polls on Sunday for its third
election in just two years. The centre-right GERB party looks
set to win, but might not secure an outright majority, raising
the spectre of renewed political instability.
Bulgaria's three foreign-owned power distributors,
controlled by Austrian EVN, Czech CEZ and
Energo-Pro, said the price increase was "just a small
step", adding that many of the regulatory problems they had
complained about in the past still remained.
"The increase will only allow the companies to meet minimum
costs for maintenance of the network and services to clients,
but without an opportunity to upgrade and develop it," EVN's
manager Ilina Stefanova said.
Bulgaria raised electricity prices by an average of 2
percent as of July 1. At the time, it was the first price rise
approved by the regulator since June 2012.
In August, Bulgaria established an energy board with foreign
representatives, aiming to assist the interim government in its
attempts to stabilize the energy sector.
($1 = 1.5537 Bulgarian lev)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Crispian Balmer)