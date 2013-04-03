* Protests against high electricity costs trigger probes

* Prosecutors launch investigation into Czech CEZ

* Say to probe state utility NEK for power purchase deals

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, April 3 Bulgarian prosecutors launched on Wednesday investigations into state power companies, the energy regulator and Czech power distributor CEZ, alleging breaches of rules they said had led to an increase in electricity costs.

Demonstrations against high power costs and energy monopolies toppled the centre-right government of Boiko Borisov in February and triggered checks by prosecutors into the country's troubled and largely opaque energy sector.

Prosecutors told a news conference the regulator had failed to impose strict controls over the spending of CEZ and Energo-Pro, which they said contributed to the rise of electricity costs.

They said the third power distributor, Austria's EVN , worked in line with regulations.

"The State Commission of Energy and Water regulation has acted not as a regulator, but as non-critical registrar," Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov told reporters.

Conflicts between regulators and power companies have been spreading around central Europe as industrial and household consumers face a surge in bills, often caused by a rising proportion of power from expensive wind and solar plants.

Electricity costs in Bulgaria are still the lowest in the 27-member EU but with average salaries of just 400 euros ($510)per month and pensions half that, power bills eat up large proportions of income, especially during the winter.

After two months of checks, the prosecutors launched a probe into the energy regulator on suspicion it had taken a hasty decision to impose higher fees on green energy producers that may cause serious damage to state coffers.

Earlier this month a Bulgarian court overruled this decision for three green energy producers, opening a way for hundreds of similar appeals to be won and deepening the crisis in the country's energy sector.

Prosecutors started a probe into CEZ on suspicion it hired subcontractors without holding public tenders, boosting its expenses and power costs. They have already urged the regulator to revoke CEZ's licences on the same grounds.

CEZ has denied any substantial errors in its actions and last week filed a complaint with the European Commission against Bulgaria for moves to take away its licences.

On Wednesday, CEZ reiterated it had worked within the law.

The prosecutors also said they had launched a probe into officials from the energy ministry, which held a 33 percent stake in CEZ until last October, for failing to demand distribution of dividends in 2011 and 2012, causing losses for the state budget.

They said another investigation was launched into senior officials of state power utility NEK on suspicion of signing deals that caused losses for the state power company and increased electricity costs.

NEK and state Bulgarian Energy Holding declined to comment until charges are pressed.

($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Editing by James Jukwey)