* Protests against high electricity costs trigger probes
* Prosecutors launch investigation into Czech CEZ
* Say to probe state utility NEK for power purchase deals
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, April 3 Bulgarian prosecutors launched on
Wednesday investigations into state power companies, the energy
regulator and Czech power distributor CEZ, alleging
breaches of rules they said had led to an increase in
electricity costs.
Demonstrations against high power costs and energy
monopolies toppled the centre-right government of Boiko Borisov
in February and triggered checks by prosecutors into the
country's troubled and largely opaque energy sector.
Prosecutors told a news conference the regulator had failed
to impose strict controls over the spending of CEZ and
Energo-Pro, which they said contributed to the rise of
electricity costs.
They said the third power distributor, Austria's EVN
, worked in line with regulations.
"The State Commission of Energy and Water regulation has
acted not as a regulator, but as non-critical registrar," Chief
Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov told reporters.
Conflicts between regulators and power companies have been
spreading around central Europe as industrial and household
consumers face a surge in bills, often caused by a rising
proportion of power from expensive wind and solar plants.
Electricity costs in Bulgaria are still the lowest in the
27-member EU but with average salaries of just 400 euros
($510)per month and pensions half that, power bills eat up large
proportions of income, especially during the winter.
After two months of checks, the prosecutors launched a probe
into the energy regulator on suspicion it had taken a hasty
decision to impose higher fees on green energy producers that
may cause serious damage to state coffers.
Earlier this month a Bulgarian court overruled this decision
for three green energy producers, opening a way for hundreds of
similar appeals to be won and deepening the crisis in the
country's energy sector.
Prosecutors started a probe into CEZ on suspicion it hired
subcontractors without holding public tenders, boosting its
expenses and power costs. They have already urged the regulator
to revoke CEZ's licences on the same grounds.
CEZ has denied any substantial errors in its actions and
last week filed a complaint with the European Commission against
Bulgaria for moves to take away its licences.
On Wednesday, CEZ reiterated it had worked within the law.
The prosecutors also said they had launched a probe into
officials from the energy ministry, which held a 33 percent
stake in CEZ until last October, for failing to demand
distribution of dividends in 2011 and 2012, causing losses for
the state budget.
They said another investigation was launched into senior
officials of state power utility NEK on suspicion of signing
deals that caused losses for the state power company and
increased electricity costs.
NEK and state Bulgarian Energy Holding declined to comment
until charges are pressed.
($1 = 0.7789 euros)
(Editing by James Jukwey)