BOJ's Kuroda: there is global consensus on importance of free trade
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.
LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has hired Citigroup, HSBC, and JP Morgan to lead the issuance of a new euro-denominated Eurobond, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB-, sent requests for proposals to banks in February and was considering issuing in either US dollars or euro.
The three banks declined to comment.
Bulgaria last issued international bonds in July 2012, when it raised EUR950m through a five-year note.
In December 2013 it completed a three-part Schuldschein loan through, raising EUR290m. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Suidp Roy; Editing by Anil Mayre)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.
* Decides to issue debt instruments in Turkey up to nominal 150.0 million lira via offering to public or to qualified investors or in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.