LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has hired Citigroup, HSBC, and JP Morgan to lead the issuance of a new euro-denominated Eurobond, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB-, sent requests for proposals to banks in February and was considering issuing in either US dollars or euro.

The three banks declined to comment.

Bulgaria last issued international bonds in July 2012, when it raised EUR950m through a five-year note.

In December 2013 it completed a three-part Schuldschein loan through, raising EUR290m. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Suidp Roy; Editing by Anil Mayre)