SOFIA, July 7 Bulgaria has repaid 950 million
euros ($1.1 billion) of a five-year Eurobond in an operation
that further reduces the Balkan country's public debt, the
finance ministry said on Friday.
The Balkan country does not plan to tap international
markets this year, and the ministry said the repayment will
bring the public debt-to-GDP ratio, one of the lowest in the
European Union, to 24 percent from 25.9 percent at present.
Bulgaria raised 2.0 billion euros from the global markets in
2016, putting the money aside to prop up banks, but as such
support was not needed, the ministry used part of the proceeds
to repay maturing Eurobonds.
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)