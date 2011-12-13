BUCHAREST Dec 13 Bulgaria aims to raise
at least 78.4 million levs ($53 million)from the sale of 33
percent stakes in two power distribution companies controlled by
Austria's EVN, a source close to the deal said on
Tuesday.
Sofia will offer 51,612 shares of EVN Bulgaria Power
Distribution and 62,106 shares of EVN Bulgaria Power Supplying
at the local stock exchange on Dec. 21, the privatisation agency
said.
The source said Bulgaria had set a minimum price of 1,373.92
levs per EVN Bulgaria Power Distribution share and 120.31 levs
per EVN Bulgaria Power Supplying share, for a total of 78.4
million levs.
The European Union's poorest country also wants to sell
stakes in power and gas utility E.ON Bulgaria and energy
distributor CEZ Bulgaria, controlled by Czech CEZ,
to bolster public finances and raise the profile of its
fledgling stock exchange.
E.ON has agreed to sell its E.ON Bulgaria unit to
private Czech group Energo-Pro.
($1 = 1.4797 Bulgarian levs)
