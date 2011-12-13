BUCHAREST Dec 13 Bulgaria aims to raise at least 78.4 million levs ($53 million)from the sale of 33 percent stakes in two power distribution companies controlled by Austria's EVN, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

Sofia will offer 51,612 shares of EVN Bulgaria Power Distribution and 62,106 shares of EVN Bulgaria Power Supplying at the local stock exchange on Dec. 21, the privatisation agency said.

The source said Bulgaria had set a minimum price of 1,373.92 levs per EVN Bulgaria Power Distribution share and 120.31 levs per EVN Bulgaria Power Supplying share, for a total of 78.4 million levs.

The European Union's poorest country also wants to sell stakes in power and gas utility E.ON Bulgaria and energy distributor CEZ Bulgaria, controlled by Czech CEZ, to bolster public finances and raise the profile of its fledgling stock exchange.

E.ON has agreed to sell its E.ON Bulgaria unit to private Czech group Energo-Pro. ($1 = 1.4797 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sam Cage)