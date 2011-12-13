* Govt seeks to raise funds and bourse profile

SOFIA Dec 13 Bulgaria aims to raise at least 78.4 million levs ($53 million)from the sale of 33 percent stakes in two power distribution companies controlled by Austria's EVN, the Bulgarian stock exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.

The European Union's poorest state is trying to sell stakes in energy companies to raise money for the state coffers and keep its budget deficit under control. The privatisations would also help boost liquidity on Sofia's fledgling stock market.

Sofia will offer 51,612 shares of EVN Bulgaria Power Distribution and 62,106 shares of EVN Bulgaria Power Supplying on the local stock exchange on Dec. 21 in an offering that will be open for 30 days, the statement said.

The bourse statement confirmed details given earlier from a source familiar with the listing process, that Bulgaria had set a minimum price of 1,373.92 levs per share for EVN Bulgaria Power Distribution shares and 120.31 levs per EVN Bulgaria Power Supplying share, for a total of 78.4 million levs.

"We hope that despite the market uncertainty and the limited liquidity investors will find the companies attractive," said Radoslav Rachev with Bulbrokers, an advisor for the sale.

In 2004, EVN bought 67 percent in the power distribution companies for 271 million euros. The company supplies over 1.5 million customers in southeastern Bulgaria with electricity.

On Tuesday, it declined to comment whether EVN would be willing to increase its majority stake.

The assets of EVN power distribution unit rose 4.4 percent to 790.5 million levs at the end of June from the same period a year ago. Its net profit fell 20 percent to 36.2 million levs in the first half of 2011, data from the company showed.

The assets of EVN power supply company dropped 4.5 percent to 139.3 million levs in the first six months. It reported a net loss of 5.7 million levs at the end of June, compared to a loss of 4.7 million levs in the same period a year ago.

The government also aims to sell stakes in power and gas utility E.ON Bulgaria and energy distributor CEZ Bulgaria, controlled by Czech power group CEZ.

E.ON has agreed to sell its E.ON Bulgaria unit to private Czech group Energo-Pro. ($1 = 1.4797 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sam Cage and Hans-Juergen Peters and Susan Fenton)