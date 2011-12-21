UPDATE 3-Sears says to cut $1 bln in costs, shares surge 40 pct
* Shares rise as much as 40 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
SOFIA Dec 21 Bulgaria sold almost all of its 33 percent stakes in two power distribution companies controlled by Austria's EVN, raising 92.97 million levs ($62 million), data from the Bulgarian stock exchange showed.
The Balkan country sold a total of 112,795 shares in the two companies, raising well above its minimum target of 78.4 million levs.
The average price for EVN Bulgaria Power Distribution shares was 1632.56 levs per share, while the average price for EVN Bulgaria Power Supplying stood at 156.60 levs, data showed.
A remaining 923 shares in the two companies will be offered for sale on Thursday.
($1 = 1.4994 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sam Cage)
* Shares rise as much as 40 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
* Mine been seeking new investors (Adds detail, background)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, will not be able to meet its contractual obligations on metals shipments after a 2-day-old workers' strike brought production to a standstill, a company spokesman said on Friday.