SOFIA, Dec 21 Bulgaria raised 92.97 million levs ($62 million) on Wednesday via the sale of minority stakes in two power companies to Austrian power utility EVN .

EVN, which already controls the two power distribution firms, bought almost all of Bulgaria's stakes of 33 percent each through an auction on the Sofia bourse, the company said.

The sales will bolster state coffers in the European Union's poorest country and help keep its budget deficit under control.

"The success today is result of serious work ... It is a good sign for the pending listings of the other energy distribution companies," bourse executive director Vasil Golemanski said in a statement.

The Balkan country raised more than its minimum target of 78.4 million levs in what was the biggest state public offering at the fledgling bourse since 2005.

But out of a total 112,795 shares in the two power companies that were sold on Wednesday, only 3,095 were bought by other investors, according to data from EVN and the Bulgarian bourse.

This showed that investor appetite for public offerings was still weak given the euro zone debt crisis and gloomy economic outlook.

EVN's purchase boosted its stake in EVN Bulgaria Power Distribution to 97.75 percent from 67 percent prior to the auction. Its stake in EVN Bulgaria Power Supplying increased to 99.73 percent.

"The decision to participate in the sale is a result of our market presence in Bulgaria in the past seven years. It confirms EVN's long-term commitment to the Bulgarian energy sector," EVN regional manager Joerg Sollfelner said in a statement.

The average price for EVN Bulgaria Power Distribution shares was 1632.56 levs per share, 18.8 percent higher than the minimum level set by the state.

The average price for EVN Bulgaria Power Supplying stood at 156.6 levs, 30.2 percent above the minimum level, data showed.

A further 923 shares in the two companies will be offered for sale on Thursday.

EVN, which bought 67 percent in the power distribution companies for 271 million euros in 2004, has since invested over 900 million levs in Bulgaria. The EVN companies supply over 1.5 million customers in southeastern Bulgaria with electricity.

Bulgaria also aims to sell stakes in power and gas utility E.ON Bulgaria and energy distributor CEZ Bulgaria, controlled by Czech power group CEZ in the beginning of next year.

E.ON has agreed to sell its E.ON Bulgaria unit to private Czech group Energo-Pro.

($1 = 1.4994 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sam Cage, Helen Massy-Beresford and Jane Merriman)