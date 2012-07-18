* More than 30 injured in explosion in Black Sea city
* Israel PM says "all the signs lead to Iran"
* Blast on 18th anniversary of Argentina attack
* Obama says attack "completely outrageous"
(Changes dateline and byline, adds details)
By Stoyan Nenov
BURGAS, Bulgaria, July 18 Six people were killed
in a bomb attack on a bus carrying Israeli tourists at a
Bulgarian airport on Wednesday and Israel accused Tehran of
carrying out the attack, promising a strong response to "Iranian
terror".
Body parts were strewn across the ground and mangled metal
hung from the bus's torn-back roof. Its windows were blown out
and surrounded by scorch marks, as clouds of dense black smoke
billowed above the airport.
"We heard a very strong blast. The bus was full with people
and children. Flesh and blood everywhere," a Bulgarian witness
told TV7 television. "I saw another bus catching fire from the
one that exploded. It was complete chaos."
The tourists had arrived on a charter flight from Israel and
were on the bus in the car park outside Burgas airport when the
blast ripped through the double-decker. By late evening, the
airport was still sealed off and closed as authorities tried to
pin down exactly what had happened.
"We sat down and within a few seconds we heard a huge boom
and we ran away. We managed to escape through a hole on the
bus," Aviva Malka told Israeli Army Radio from the scene.
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolai Mladenov told Reuters by
telephone after visiting the airport: "The explosion was caused
by a bomb in the bus."
The Interior Ministry declined to comment on whether it
might have been a suicide attack, as some witnesses had
speculated, and said it was questioning people who had been
close to the blast.
The blast comes on the 18th anniversary of a 1994 bomb
attack on the headquarters of Argentina's main Jewish
organisation by an Iranian-backed Hezbollah suicide bomber,
which killed 85 people.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran and
said Israel would respond.
"All the signs lead to Iran. Only in the past few months we
have seen Iranian attempts to attack Israelis in Thailand,
India, Georgia, Kenya, Cyprus and other places," Netanyahu said
in a statement.
"Eighteen years exactly after the blast at the Jewish
community centre in Argentina, murderous Iranian terror
continues to hit innocent people. This is an Iranian terror
attack that is spreading throughout the entire world. Israel
will react powerfully against Iranian terror," he said.
VULNERABLE TARGET
Israeli officials had previously said that Bulgaria, a
popular holiday destination for Israeli tourists, was vulnerable
to attack by Islamist militants who could infiltrate via Turkey.
The incident was not reported by Iranian media and there was
no immediate Iranian reaction to the Israeli accusation.
Israeli diplomats have been targeted in several countries in
recent months by bombers who Israel said struck on behalf of
Iran.
Although Tehran has denied involvement, some analysts
believe it is trying to avenge the assassinations of several
scientists from its nuclear programme, which the Iranians have
blamed on Israel and its Western allies.
Israel has threatened air strikes against Iran's nuclear
facilities if diplomatic efforts fail to rein in its programme.
Israel and Western powers accuse Iran of working towards a
nuclear bomb, but Tehran says its research is strictly for
peaceful ends.
Israel Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said the bomb
could have been stuck on the side of the bus - the way an attack
on an Israeli embassy car in India was carried out in February.
"The Revolutionary Guard are behind the attack ... I don't
want to say unequivocally, but they are behind it directly or
indirectly," Lieberman told Channel 2 television, without
elaborating on the Iranian military unit.
Bulgaria raised security at all airports, bus and railway
stations after the explosion. Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova
also boosted policing at public places linked to the Jewish
community in Bulgaria's capital.
The blast damaged several other buses in the car park
outside the airport at Burgas, where they were waiting to ferry
tourists to resorts along the Black Sea coast. Stunned
travellers hugged one another in shock at the carnage and
passengers were kept away from the scene with a police cordon.
"COMPLETELY OUTRAGEOUS"
Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry said six people had been killed,
including one who died in hopsital. Thirty-two people were in
hospital, three of whom were in intensive care.
Israel said seven people had been killed. Bulgarian Police
have declined to give the nationality of the dead. A TV station
in Bulgaria said a Bulgarian may have been killed.
Israeli Rabbi Haim Tverdovich based in Burgas told Israeli
Channel 2 some of the wounded had suffered severe burns.
U.S. President Barack Obama called the attack "completely
outrageous". "The United States will stand with our allies, and
provide whatever assistance is necessary to identify and bring
to justice the perpetrators of this attack," he said.
In a telephone call with his Israeli counterpart, Bulgarian
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov vowed to find the perpetrators and
bring them to justice.
Israel has sent security officials to help with the
investigation and its military was sending two planes to Burgas,
one with medical crews to provide assistance to the injured and
fly them home and another with forensic experts. A third plane
with medics from the emergency services was also on its way.
Burgas is Bulgaria's fourth largest city and lies on the
Black Sea coast some 60 km (40 miles) from the border with
Turkey. It is at the centre of a string of seaside resorts which
are popular for their sunshine and low cost compared with many
parts of the Mediterranean.
With a population of about 200,000, it is also an important
industrial centre and has Bulgaria's sole oil refinery.
"Such a terrifying act on the territory of a sovereign
country, member of the EU, is a provocation to the efforts of
the democratic community for achieving world peace," said
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov.
The chief mufti of Bulgaria's Muslims, who account for about
10 percent of the Balkan country's 7.4 million population, also
condemned the attack, as did the EU and British and French
foreign ministers.
Burgas airport was closed after the incident and flights
were redirected to the airport of Varna, police said. Tourists
were stranded at the airport as it was checked for other
explosive devices, Focus news agency reported.
Israel's flag carrier El Al cancelled its flight
from Tel Aviv to Sofia that was due to leave at 1600 GMT a
spokeswoman told Reuters. Nothing had been decided about
Thursday's flights.
