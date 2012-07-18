SOFIA, July 18 Three people were killed and
several were injured by an explosion on a bus outside the
airport of the Black Sea city of Burgas on Wednesday, Bulgarian
police said.
The mayor of the city said the bus was carrying Israeli
tourists, but the police could not immediately confirm the
nationality of the tourists. Police said several other buses at
the site had been damaged.
Burgas airport was closed after the blast and flights were
redirected to the airport of Varna, police said.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Louise Ireland)