SOFIA, July 18 Three people were killed and several were injured by an explosion on a bus outside the airport of the Black Sea city of Burgas on Wednesday, Bulgarian police said.

The mayor of the city said the bus was carrying Israeli tourists, but the police could not immediately confirm the nationality of the tourists. Police said several other buses at the site had been damaged.

Burgas airport was closed after the blast and flights were redirected to the airport of Varna, police said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Louise Ireland)