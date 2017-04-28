(Adds FIbank's shares surge upon announcement)
SOFIA, April 28 First Investment Bank (Fibank)
, Bulgaria's third largest lender, said on Friday it had
hired Citigroup to advise on its strategic options that
could involve attracting new core investors.
The announcement pushed Fibank's shares up 9 percent in
midday trading on the Bulgarian bourse, with traders saying the
move showed the bank was serious about propping up its capital
buffers following a central bank recommendation last year.
"The bank is reviewing strategic opportunities which may
include: entering into strategic partnerships and/or
consolidations; attracting new core investors; raising new
capital to fund the future growth of the bank," it said.
Fibank said this month it had met central bank
recommendations to raise about 206 million levs ($115 million)
in additional capital by reporting pre-tax, pre-provision profit
of 266 million levs for 2016.
The central bank told Fibank to raise further capital after
an asset quality review slashed its CET 1 capital ratio to 5.2
percent, and when tested under a theoretical severe economic
crisis this fell to -6.9 percent.
The bank has said it has been working to diversify its loan
portfolio and reduce credit risk in cooperation with
international consultant Bain & Co.
Fibank's financial results showed its CET 1 capital ratio
stood at 12 percent in 2016, while overall capital adequacy was
at 15 percent. Total assets stood at 8.85 billion levs.
Fibank is controlled by Bulgarian businessmen Tzeko Minev
and Ivaylo Mutafchiev, each with 42.5 percent stakes.
($1 = 1.7953 leva)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alexander Smith and
Edmund Blair)