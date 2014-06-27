UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SOFIA, June 27 Bulgaria's third largest lender, First Investment Bank, said on Friday it had not imposed any restrictions on operations following a sharp fall in its share price and increased deposit withdrawals.
"The bank has not restricted any operations," Ivaylo Aleksandrov, a bank spokesman, told Reuters. He said the bank would shortly publish a statement.
The bank's share price was down 26.98 percent as of 0931 GMT. It dipped as much as 18 percent on Thursday before ending down 4 percent on the day.
Reuters reporters saw dozens of people queuing outside three branches of the bank in central Sofia around midday on Friday.
(Reporting by Gareth Jones)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts