SOFIA, June 26 A drop in shares in Bulgaria's
First Investment Bank is a normal market response to
poor liquidity on the stock exchange and the "current situation"
in the country's banking sector, the spokesman for the bank told
Reuters.
Shares in the country's third biggest lender fell as much as
18 percent on Thursday following a ruling party lawmaker's
comments that another bank could be at risk of a bank run,
traders said.
A run on Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) last
week prompted Bulgaria's central bank to seize control of the
lender, freeze its operations and start talks with shareholders
about a rescue.
Shares in other Bulgarian banks were also down sharply.
"Given the poor liquidity of the Bulgarian bourse and the
current situation (in the banking sector), this is a normal
market response," FIBank spokesman Ivaylo Alexandrov said.
"The shares could go up next week."
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; writing by Matthias Williams;
Editing by Gareth Jones)