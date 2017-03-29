SOFIA, March 29 Bulgaria's anti-monopoly
commission said on Wednesday it had not proved price fixing
between six fuel retailers after an investigation.
In October, the commission accused Lukoil Bulgaria, part of
LUKOIL, Shell Bulgaria, part of Royal Dutch Shell
, OMV, Eko Bulgaria, unit of Hellenic
Petroleum, Petrol and Nis Petrol, controlled
by Russia's Gazprom Neft of collaborating to fix
retail prices of diesel and gasoline.
All the companies denied wrongdoing.
"No sufficient evidence has been found in the proceedings,"
the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.
The commission, however, imposed measures on the retailers,
obliging them to stop any exchange of information among
themselves and guarantee within one month that they would fire
staff that did not adhere to confidentiality requirements.
