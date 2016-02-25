SOFIA Feb 25 Bulgaria's anti-monopoly watchdog has launched an investigation into the country's only oil refinery and seven fuel retailers for possible cartel agreements to fix prices of petrol and diesel fuels, it said on Wednesday.

The Commission for Protection of Competition said in a statement it had started investigating the Bulgarian units of Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Hellenic Petrolleum , Nis Petrol, Lukoil, Rompetrol and Bulgarian Petrol.

It has also launched a probe into Lukoil Neftochim Burgas oil refinery for possible breaches of competition rules while selling its fuels on the local market.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Susan Fenton)