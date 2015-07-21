SOFIA, July 21 Turkish developer Garanti Koza
will build a 240 million euros ($260 million) commercial and
residential complex in Sofia, one of the biggest private-sector
property projects in Bulgaria, the company said on Tuesday.
The Black Sea state needs foreign investment to spur growth
and help reduce fiscal deficits that have put pressure on its
lev currency peg to the euro.
The project, dubbed the Grand Canyon, will spread across
43,000 square metres in the Mladost district of the capital and
will include residential towers, a shopping mall and an
entertainment park. It will be completed in early 2018.
The Turkish company said it plans to soon launch a second
real estate project in downtown Sofia.
"It will be situated in the Sofia centre and it will be four
times bigger in terms of scale and investment," said Erden
Bilginer, a member of Garanti Koza's board of directors.
The projects signal a return of investment in real estate in
the Balkan county, whose economy had been expanding by between 6
and 7 percent a year due to investment in financial services and
property until 2009, when it was hit by the global financial
crisis.
($1 = 1.8054 leva)
($1 = 0.9240 euros)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by David Holmes)