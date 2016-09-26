SOFIA, Sept 26 Bulgaria would hope to attract
natural gas from Cyprus if its planned gas hub at the Black Sea,
to transport gas from Russia and the Caspian Sea to southern and
central Europe, goes ahead, it said on Monday.
Bulgaria will launch a feasibility study next year on
building a 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 bln) hub at the Black Sea port
of Varna that would use gas pipeline links it is already
building with neighbouring Greece, Serbia, Romania and Turkey,
and eventually also an undersea pipeline from
Russia.
Cypriot gas supplies can flow through the pipeline that
Bulgaria is building with Greece and Bulgarian Energy Minister
Temenuzhka Petkova said Sofia is ready to boost its capacity if
needed, after meeting her Cypriot counterpart Yiorgios
Lakkotrypis in Nicosia.
"Natural gas from Cyprus is one of the options to feed the
natural gas hub," the energy ministry quoted Petkova as saying.
Sofia has yet to attract Russia to the idea of its gas hub,
which has the support of the European Commission. The European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development is also ready to support
the plan.
Cyprus, where U.S. energy firm Noble discovered an
estimated 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in one prospect
in late 2011, is considering Bulgaria as a country en route to
shipping Mediterranean gas to Europe, the energy ministry quoted
Lakkotrypis as saying.
"We intend to deliver natural gas to Bulgaria through the
gas interconnector with Greece or the LNG terminal near (the
northern Greek city of) Alexandroupolis," Lakkotrypis said.
He said he would like to examine in detail the Bulgarian
government's plan to build a gas hub.
Bulgaria plans to have the gas pipeline with Greece
operational at the end of 2018. Sofia also plans to take a stake
in the planned LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis in Greece, which
will be linked to the pipeline.
