SOFIA Jan 6 Bulgaria's state energy regulator launched emergency checks into private company Overgas on Wednesday amid a deepening row over gas supply, sparked when Russian gas exporter Gazprom suddenly halted supplies to Overgas on January 1.

The cut came as the European Commission is investigating Gazprom over pricing, and some analysts say the sudden halt in supplies to Overgas is Gazprom flexing its muscles in eastern European markets.

Gazprom's surprise suspension of supplies prompted Overgas, which supplies about 10 percent of Bulgaria's gas, to sign a one-month contract with state-owned supplier Bulgargaz to ensure gas to its 55,000 household and 3,000 industrial clients.

Gazprom Export, Gazprom's export arm, has declined to comment. The Russian foreign ministry has said that talks with Overgas on supplies were continuing and problems were due to unnamed commercial issues that went unaddressed in recent years.

It was unclear why the Bulgarian regulator was investigating Overgas, which says it has a valid contract with Gazprom Export until 2017 and has no overdue payments to the Russian company.

"The regulator began an extraordinary inspection of the implementation of the licensing obligations and the financial position of Overgas Networks (unit of Overgas)," the regulator said in a statement.

Overgas said it welcomes the checks and will fully cooperate.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov had accused Overgas of a "plot against the state" for putting at risk gas deliveries to over 200,000 people amid a cold winter on New Year's eve.

But Ilian Vassilev, an independent energy analyst and former Bulgarian ambassador to Moscow, said the government should be defending Overgas rather than criticising it.

"This (investigation) looks like part of the attack against Overgas," Vassilev said. "Instead of attacking Gazprom Export for not delivering on its contract, the government was content to criticise a Bulgarian company for failing to alert the state earlier."

On Jan 1, Gazprom increased its deliveries to state-run Bulgargaz, so that it can cover the needs of Overgas clients. Bulgaria is almost completely reliant on Gazprom supplies, which cover over 95 percent of its needs.

Gazprom and Gazprom Export hold 50 percent of Overgas but have agreed to exit the company by the end of April. EU energy rules mean a single company cannot control the supply chain from production to distribution.

In a recent letter to employees, Overgas management said shareholders thought the recent European Commission probes against Gazprom were making it problematic for Overgas to sell gas in Bulgaria.

Overgas has alerted the European Commission over the cut in supplies. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Katharine Houreld)