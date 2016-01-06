SOFIA Jan 6 Bulgaria's state energy regulator
launched emergency checks into private company Overgas on
Wednesday amid a deepening row over gas supply, sparked when
Russian gas exporter Gazprom suddenly halted supplies
to Overgas on January 1.
The cut came as the European Commission is investigating
Gazprom over pricing, and some analysts say the sudden halt in
supplies to Overgas is Gazprom flexing its muscles in eastern
European markets.
Gazprom's surprise suspension of supplies prompted Overgas,
which supplies about 10 percent of Bulgaria's gas, to sign a
one-month contract with state-owned supplier Bulgargaz to ensure
gas to its 55,000 household and 3,000 industrial clients.
Gazprom Export, Gazprom's export arm, has declined to
comment. The Russian foreign ministry has said that talks with
Overgas on supplies were continuing and problems were due to
unnamed commercial issues that went unaddressed in recent years.
It was unclear why the Bulgarian regulator was investigating
Overgas, which says it has a valid contract with Gazprom Export
until 2017 and has no overdue payments to the Russian company.
"The regulator began an extraordinary inspection of the
implementation of the licensing obligations and the financial
position of Overgas Networks (unit of Overgas)," the regulator
said in a statement.
Overgas said it welcomes the checks and will fully
cooperate.
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov had accused Overgas of a "plot
against the state" for putting at risk gas deliveries to over
200,000 people amid a cold winter on New Year's eve.
But Ilian Vassilev, an independent energy analyst and former
Bulgarian ambassador to Moscow, said the government should be
defending Overgas rather than criticising it.
"This (investigation) looks like part of the attack against
Overgas," Vassilev said. "Instead of attacking Gazprom Export
for not delivering on its contract, the government was content
to criticise a Bulgarian company for failing to alert the state
earlier."
On Jan 1, Gazprom increased its deliveries to state-run
Bulgargaz, so that it can cover the needs of Overgas clients.
Bulgaria is almost completely reliant on Gazprom supplies, which
cover over 95 percent of its needs.
Gazprom and Gazprom Export hold 50 percent of Overgas but
have agreed to exit the company by the end of April. EU energy
rules mean a single company cannot control the supply chain from
production to distribution.
In a recent letter to employees, Overgas management said
shareholders thought the recent European Commission probes
against Gazprom were making it problematic for Overgas to sell
gas in Bulgaria.
Overgas has alerted the European Commission over the cut in
supplies.
