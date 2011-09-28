(Adds energy minister comment)

SOFIA, Sept 28 The European Commission has started raids at several Bulgarian gas companies as part of a wider investigation over possible breaches of antitrust rules in gas firms in 10 EU members in central and eastern Europe.

Bulgaria's dominant state-owned natural gas firms Bulgargaz and Bulgartransgaz as well as private Overgas, 50 percent controlled by Russia's Gazprom , said on Wednesday EU investigators were carrying out checks at their offices.

The EU executive Commission said on Tuesday it had carried out raids in several EU member states to investigate firms involved in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.

Economy and Energy Minister Traicho Traikov said the EU raided the offices of 21 companies in Europe, mainly looking into long-term gas supply contracts with Gazprom and said Sofia was fully cooperating.

"You know that the European Commission wants to look into these contracts. But there are some problems for the national companies to hand them out because of confidentiality clauses," Traikov told reporters.

"In this case, (EU's) Directorate General for Competition has decided that they can take them this way from all these 21 companies in Europe," he said.

A source at Gazprom commented earlier on Wednesday that it might take years for Brussels to analyse the results of its raids.

The European Commission has said it is concerned that companies may have engaged in anticompetitive practices in breach of EU antitrust rules or that they are in possession of information relating to such practices.

The executive director of Bulgargaz, Dimitar Gogov, told Reuters in a telephone call that the company was fully cooperating with the investigators and that it had nothing to worry about.

Overgas, which is one of the three companies who sell Gazprom's gas to Bulgaria, also said it was cooperating.

Bulgaria covers its natural gas needs almost entirely with imports from Gazprom. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Erica Billingham, editing by Jane Baird)