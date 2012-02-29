* Final decision on Bulgarian stretch due by November
* Sofia seeks discount on gas prices from Gazprom
* Bulgaria to hold talks on new supply deal from 2013
SOFIA, Feb 29 Sofia and Moscow will seek
to speed up work on the Russian-backed South Stream gas pipeline
and make a final investment decision for the Bulgarian stretch
by November, Bulgarian Energy Minister Traicho Traikov said on
Wednesday.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said in January
it has pushed forward the start of construction of the pipeline,
designed to bypass neighbouring Ukraine, through which Russian
natural gas is now piped to Europe.
"Our common goal is to finalise preparatory work so, by
November, to be able to take a final investment decision on the
Bulgarian stretch," he told reporters after meeting Gazprom
Chief Executive Alexei Miller.
Miller declined to comment after the meeting.
South Stream, a rival to European-backed pipeline projects
to ship gas from the Caspian region, is expected to export
around 63 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year of Russian gas to
southern Europe starting from 2015.
Gazprom owns 50 percent of the South Stream project, which
is estimated to cost more than 15 billion euros ($19.3 billion).
Italy's Eni has 20 percent, and France's EDF
and Germany's Wintershall each own 15 percent.
Bulgaria, which meets almost all of its natural gas needs
from Gazprom, hopes to get a discount in gas prices under the
existing contracts, which expire at the end of the year, in the
next month or two, Traikov said.
The European Union's poorest member state will also hold
talks for signing a direct gas supply deal with Gazprom as of
2013 with a new price formula that should include spot prices
and decrease the link to the price of oil, Traikov said.
"For the current gas supply deals we are starting
negotiations immediately to achieve lower prices. I hope, and
that was Mr Miller's commitment, to have a decision on the issue
in a month, two at most," Traikov said.
Bulgaria imports about 2.8 bcm from Gazprom a year. The
price in the first quarter was about $500 per 1,000 square
metres.
The natural gas wholesaler Bulgargaz has already proposed a
26 percent increase in prices to its customers for the second
quarter.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Anthony Barker)